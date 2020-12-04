Thaw in Islamabad-Dhaka ties

The meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed and Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in Dhaka is a welcome development. The rare meeting discussed prospects for reviving bilateral ties. The thaw in the bitter relations of the two countries occurred as a result of Pakistan’s consistent efforts to reach out to the important country in the region. In the recent past, both countries were literally on no-talking terms as both sides’ foreign secretaries have not met in the last 12 years. In July last, Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Ms Wajed for deepening “fraternal relations on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality”. On international forums, the Bangladeshi leadership would never support Pakistan. In the meeting, Ms Wajed stressed the need for strengthening bilateral ties and wished the people of Pakistan well assuring the high commissioner of her support in discharge of his official duties. This may, however, not be easy for the Bangladeshi prime minister given the hostile sentiments against Pakistan prevailing among the power elite of Dhaka. The tone and tenor adopted by the Bangladeshi media about the meeting shows that both sides will have to work for a long time to overcome the prevailing animosity between the two nations because of the so-called 1971 ‘war crimes’ trial by the incumbent government in Dhaka.

Pakistan views the episode of the 1971 dismemberment of the country as a matter of the past in the light of the tripartite agreement signed in April 1974 for the repatriation of war prisoners. Successive governments have offered apologies on the “incidents of 1971”. This is the time both countries moved on. In the meeting, the Pakistani diplomat conveyed to the prime minister that “the government and the people of Pakistan hold the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection”. In recent times, ties between Bangladesh and India suffered setbacks giving a space to Pakistan to make a push to build diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with Dhaka. Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Ms Wajed to visit Pakistan. Though she did not decline the invitation publically, Ms Wajed may now reciprocate Pakistan’s offer for a sustained dialogue with her government and improve mutual trade, culture and other areas. Pakistan can learn from the development miracle of Bangladesh. *