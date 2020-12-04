Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

TOKYO: Japan’s government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new package would include an unprecedented 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) fund to promote carbon neutrality in 2050, among a slew of steps to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Suga also said Japan would set aside 1 trillion yen to promote digital transformation in the stimulus package.