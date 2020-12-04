CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for coronavirus

The recommended duration of quarantine has been shortened by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, reports Cnet.

Previously, people were advised to quarantine for 14 days however CDC says it is fine to isolate for seven days provided the person tests negative and has no symptoms.

However, without getting tested isolating for 10 days is also accepted provided people keep monitoring themselves for symptoms for the next four days.

“We are sharing these options with public health agencies across the country so that they can determine how long quarantine periods should last in their jurisdiction based on local conditions and needs,” Henry Walke, the incident manager for the CDC’s Covid-19 response, said at a press briefing.

He further added that the CDC continues to recommend 14-day quarantine as “the best way to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.”

The agency revised the rules because isolating people for two weeks has a robust impact on the economy sand it has become increasingly difficult for the public health system to accommodate people for a longer duration. Further, the CDC recommends that people get tested one to three days before traveling anywhere and then get tested again three to five days after returning.