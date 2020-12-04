Punjab government to encourage investments along the Ring Road, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

An important meeting was held at the Secretary Industries Office, Lahore regarding the establishment of Industrial Estate and Special Industrial Zones under the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce was represented by former President Asad Mashhadi and former Senior Vice President Sheikh Hafeez while Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Business and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Yasir Ilyas were present on the occasion. Elias, former ICCI presidents Khalid Javed, Shehban Khalid, RDA chairman Tariq Murtaza and other government officials were also present.

A detailed briefing was given in the meeting regarding the establishment of industrial estate and special industrial zones along with the Ring Road project. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the Punjab government would encourage and provide all kind facilities for investment along the Ring Road. The Punjab Board of Investment will extend all possible assistance for the establishment of industrial zones.

Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza said that building planning would be done in consultation with the Chamber of Commerce and the private sector. The project will be taken forward with suggestions, recommendations and consultation from Rawalpindi Chamber and Islamabad Chamber.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce suggested that the space for the relocation of wholesale market and cottage industry towards Rawat while industrial zones be established along the motorway.

Former President RCCI Asad Mashhadi also lauded the Punjab government for initiating consultation with all stakeholders. The Ring Road project will undoubtedly prove to be a game changer for Rawalpindi, he added. The Rawalpindi Chamber will play a vital role for the early completion of this project and assured full support in this regard. This is an important project for the development of Rawalpindi. He said that the main objective of the project was to shift markets, solve traffic congestion and promote cottage industry.