Finance Ministry denies Hafeez Shaikh received NAB notice

The Ministry of Finance clarified that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has not received any notice so far from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“In response to media reports claiming that the National Accountability Bureau has issued a notice to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, it is clarified that the Adviser has so far not received any notice,” said a press statement issued by the ministry. The adviser stands ready to extend full cooperation to the NAB according to the law in any matter, it added.

It was reported in various media outlets that NAB Karachi chapter has issued second notice finance adviser in a case pertaining to illegal payment of US$10 million from the national exchequer during his previous tenure as the finance minister.

The anti-graft watchdog had reportedly summoned the adviser on December 1 but he failed to appear before the Combined Investigation Team. It was reported that the system was not installed under the care project but the company was paid. Hafeez Shaikh is reportedly facing charges of illegal payments from the exchequer in the previous government over a million dollars.