Peaceful and stable Afghanistan important for peace and stability in the region

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chuhdhary said during weekly Press Briefing to media Regarding Afghanistan, Pakistan has consistently emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is important for peace and stability in the region and beyond. The Afghan Peace Process has reached a critical stage.

We believe intra-Afghan Negotiations have provided a historic opportunity for Afghan leadership to establish lasting peace. It is now up to the Afghan people to seize this unprecedented opportunity.

Pakistan also welcomes the announcement regarding the agreement reached on rules and procedures by the Afghan parties in Doha. This is another significant step forward. The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan will continue to support Intra-Afghan Negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Regarding procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, Pakistan remains in contact with its partners, including China and a number of other countries in this regard. However, for the exact details regarding procurement of the vaccine, I would like to refer you to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination added FO spokesperson.

FO Spokesperson said regarding Pak-US relationship “Pakistan attaches great importance to its partnership with the U.S. that has been a factor for peace and stability in the region. We look forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen our bilateral ties and continue our partnership to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region. We would also welcome resumption of structured dialogue with the US”.

We expect that the new US administration would also take notice of the ongoing grave humanitarian situation and willful defiance of international law, democratic norms and human rights obligations by India in IIOJK.

Zahid Hafeez Chuhdhary said that as for the issue of suspension of visas, let me reiterate that Pakistan has strong and fraternal ties with the UAE. As we have said earlier, there is no official announcement regarding suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens by the Government of the UAE.

However, we are cognizant of the fact that our nationals are facing visa restrictions. We understand that these restrictions only apply to visit visas and not to renewal of existing visas. We are in touch with UAE authorities both in Abu Dhabi and Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister met UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation on the sidelines of the 47th OIC CFM and raised this issue. The Ministry is making concerted efforts to address the situation, added Spokesperson.

Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that Pakistan condemns the Israeli decision which is illegal under international law and the relevant UN Resolutions.

Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and reiterates its consistent, clear and unambiguous position – for just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

It is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said that the Gilgit Baltistan reforms are an ongoing process that includes political, administrative and economic reforms. Such reforms have been a long-standing demand of the people of Gilgit Baltistan. These reforms will continue in line with the needs and demands of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

As far as our principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute is concerned, it is imbedded in the UNSC resolutions; the sanctity of these resolutions is of primal importance, which will be preserved. The purpose of GB reforms is economic, political, and social empowerment of the people of Gilgit and Baltistan, for which the Government of Pakistan will continue to make consistent efforts.

Zahid Hafeez Chuhdhary said during weekly Press Briefing to media that Pakistan and China are “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners”. Over the years, our partnership has become truly multifaceted and multi-dimensional. The recent visit of State Councilor and Minister of Defense of China, General Wei Fenghe, was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China cooperation, particularly in the fields of defense and security. The cooperation between Pakistan and China is an anchor for regional peace and stability.