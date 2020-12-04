ERA elects office bearers for year 2021

Education Reporters Association (ERA) elected its office bearer for the year 2021 its annual election on Thursday.

The election were held at Punjab University in which Secretary Lahore Press Club Babar Dogar, Secretart Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Azeem participated

Atif Pervaiz has been elected as President while Adnan Lodhi General Secretary, Arsalan Haider as Vice President, Arshad Mehdi as Finance Secretary, Usman Ghani as Information Secretary. Senior education.reporter Saima Nawaz announced as Head Event committee.

President Atif Pervaiz and General Secretary Adnan Lofhi said they would work for the betterment of education sector by pointing out the flaws in the education system. They were congratulated by the other members.

Secretary Rana Azeem also announced Umra for two ERA members and a scholarship.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister School Education Dr Murad Rass, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ameer Jamat i Islami.Senator Siraj ul.Haq, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Prof Dr Mansoor Server, has congratulated newly elected office bearers of Education Reporters Association.