Pakistan condemns the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.

The foreign office extended sincere condolences to the family members of Mr. Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people.

The foreign office statement said that Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region.

Notably, Fakhrizadeh, dubbed “father of the Iranian bomb,” was assassinated near the capital Tehran last month by “armed terrorists,” according to Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

Fakhrizadeh was traveling with his wife in a bulletproof car, alongside three security personnel vehicles, when he heard what sounded like bullets hitting a vehicle, and he exited the car to determine what had happened.

When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh’s car.

Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to the Iranian media. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes.