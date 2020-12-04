Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence paid a three-day visit to Pakistan

As part of our regular high-level engagement with China, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence, General Wei Fenghe, accompanied by a high level delegation, paid a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

The visit was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China cooperation, particularly in the fields of defense and security.

During the visit, General Wei called on the Prime Minister and the President and held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.

Welcoming the Defence Minister’s visit to Pakistan, the Prime Minister stressed that the two countries were bound by ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views.

The Prime Minister deeply appreciated China’s principled support on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

General Wei Fenghe underlined that Pakistan was China’s close friend, good neighbor and ‘iron brother’.

Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership’s firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas.

General Wei underlined that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needed peace, stability and economic development and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals.

During his meeting with the Chief of Army Staff, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

General Wei acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of secure environment for CPEC projects.

An MoU for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies was also signed.