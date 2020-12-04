Kangana and Diljit Dosanjh’s heated war of words over farmers’ protest divides Twitterati!

The ongoing farmers’ protest in the capital has got varied reactions online. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet. Commenting on the same, Kangana and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh got into a heated war of words on Twitter and got fans divided. Several celebrities supported Diljit Dosanjh for speaking his mind. And no sooner Diljit started trending online. Meanwhile, a lawyer from Punjab’s Zirakpur sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology from her over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. In her tweet, Kangana had allegedly misidentified an old woman at the protests as Bilkis Dadi, who was a prominent protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations last year.