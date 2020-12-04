Rupee strengthens by 29 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee was strengthened by 29 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.46 and closed at Rs160.17. The greenback gained Re0.71 against the local currency during the last four days. The rupee strengthened owing to reports of growth in exports of the country. Currency dealers said that the market witnessed supply of the foreign currency that was more than the demand for import and corporate payments. They said that reportedly exports maintained over $2 billion value in November 2020.