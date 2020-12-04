PRGMEA, PHMA finalise presentation for PM to accelerate exports growth

The Pakistan’s two major value-added export-oriented bodies of the apparel sector have welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sialkot on Dec 9, saying the plan indicates that the government accords great importance to business community and making full efforts to boost economic growth in the country.

PRGMEA Central Chairman Sohail A. Sheikh, Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar and PHMA zonal chairman Faizal Mehboob Sheikh, said that the two apparel sector’s associations, representing export share of $6 billion across the country and creating direct and indirect jobs of around 25 million, are finalizing a joint presentation to be shared with the PM during his meeting with the business community of this vital economic and industrial hub.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association central chairman Sohail A. Sheikh said that the PM visit to Sialkot points out that he has accepted a long demand of PRGMEA, taking the ownership of export sector at a crucial time when export orders are diverting from India, China and Vietnam to Pakistan amidst global pandemic. This is the time to grab this huge opportunity of lifting exports, he added.