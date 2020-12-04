A COVID-aware smart workplace solution to support companies’ return to work safely

NETSOL Technologies, Inc., a global services and enterprise application solutions provider, in collaboration with WRLD, an immersive 3D mapping technology company, is proud to announce the launch of NXT in Pakistan and US today. NXT is a COVID- aware smart workplace solution which ensures standard operating procedures for employees to safely return to the office and offers virtual interaction and seamless communication for those who continue to work remotely. The NXT platform, powered by WRLD harnesses the potential of 3D gaming quality maps and the internet of things (IoT) technology, to create a digital twin of the real world. This is utilized to connect and engage employees with their workplace while also ensuring they follow strict COVID-safety protocols such as contact tracing, wellness checks and social distancing while in the office.