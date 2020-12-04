SBP foreign reserves fall $305m to $13.1bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell 2.27 percent on a weekly basis, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. On November 27, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,110.9 million, down $305 million compared with $13,415.5 million in the previous week.

The central bank said the decrease in reserves came on the back of external debt repayments.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,241.8 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,130.9 million.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $20.552 billion by week ended on November 20, 2020.