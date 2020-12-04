Pakistan desires strong economic partnership with Kuwait: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires to transform its excellent political contacts with Kuwait into a strong economic partnership.

Talking to Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi in Islamabad on Thursday, the foreign minister said that the two countries have tremendous opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including agriculture, food security, and infrastructure development.

He said both the countries can benefit from these opportunities.The minister said that Pakistan and Kuwait have deep historical brotherly relations.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Earlier on November 28 in a meeting held with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah in Niamey on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Qureshi said that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy close historical and fraternal relations. Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s desire to transform close political relations into a robust economic partnership with Kuwait.

In the meeting, the two foreign ministers agreed to enhance Pakistan-Kuwait cooperation in various fields including agriculture and food security.