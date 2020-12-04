Four polio workers injured in Kandhkot attack

It seems the misinformation spread about polio vaccination has taken root in a segment of our society as another team was attacked by locals this time in Kandhkot, Sindh, on Thursday. According to 24NewsHD TV channel, the incident was reported in the Kamil Shah Laro area where a group carrying batons tortured the polio team, injuring four of them. Later, police arrested three of the attackers. Earlier on Wednesday, a police officer guarding polio workers was martyred in Bannu as terrorists spread bullets at him. Zaman was targeted while standing outside a house as the female workers administered polio drops inside the premises. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Bannu where he succumbed to his injuries. The attack was carried at Jhandokhel within the Township Police Station’s precincts.