PPP condemns continued incarceration of Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah

The Pakistan People’s Party deplores and condemns the continued incarceration of PPP leader and former Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah for the past over one year on trumped up charges that the NAB has not been able to prove in any court of law.

The Party calls upon all human rights bodies and everyone with a conscience to protest blatant political victimization of Syed Khursheed Shah and demand his release immediately.

In a statement today the Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar said that charges against Khursheed Shah are laughable. In any civilized and law abiding society such charges will be thrown out immediately and those binging up such ridiculous and frivolous charges will be prosecuted.

The PPPP Secretary General said that this is a unique case in abuse of judicial processes. Syed Khursheed Shah claims to own a piece of land, having purchased it from the sellers in support of which he has also produced documents. The sellers have also said that they have no claim on the piece of land having already sold it to Khursheed Shah. No one has complained that his or her land has been unjustly appropriated by the PPP leader. Yet NAB claims that the land is not his without providing any evidence in support of the allegation.

Khurshaeed Shah has been opposition leader who did not claim medical expenses, nor the usual sumptuary allowance, nor performed Haj at state expense despite being Minister for. Haj.

It is most unfortunate that accountability in Pakistan has been weaponized to crush political dissent and for political re-engineering, more so under the present dispensation in which Chairman NAB allowed the organization to play second fiddle to the selected government.

Never before the accountability has made into such a farce as by the NAB under its present leadership which has willingly allowed itself to become a veritable arm of the powers that be for political manipulations and re-engineering, he said.