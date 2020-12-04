UK reaffirms support to promote renewable energy initiatives in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Britain’s Prince Charles on Thursday reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between the two commonwealth nations and discussed how the UK and Pakistan show the best of international friendship.

According to an official statement issued by the British High Commission, the Prince of Whales telephoned Prime Minister Khan and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to tackle global warming. He reaffirmed that the UK would support Islamabad to promote renewable energy initiatives in the country.

Both leaders also agreed on the need for global cooperation to tackle issues related to climate change. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen ties, it added.

The Prince of Whales expressed sorrow over Covid-19 fatalities in Pakistan and reiterated the United Kingdom’s assistance to Pakistan to cope with coronavirus challenges. Britain is hosting the United Nations’ climate change summit, known as COP26, the prince told the Premier.

In a tweet from his official handle British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: “HRH The Prince of Wales champions the bond between #Commonwealth nations. Today he spoke to @ImranKhanPTI to reaffirm UK and Pakistan ties.”

In a brief statement, the official Facebook page of the Prime Minister said that Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with the Prince of Wales where his aide Zulfikar Bukhari was also present.