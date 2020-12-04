LDA approves construction of 4,000 apartments

The governing body of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday accorded approval for construction of 4,000 residential units at a cost of about Rs10 billion in the first phase of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project. All the citizens who would be provided a mortgage financing facility by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and the commercial banks will now be eligible for purchasing these apartments. The 7th meeting of the LDA governing body was presided over by the Vice Chairman SM Imran. Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda of the meeting. The meeting was informed that LDA had planned to construct these apartments on 563 kanals of land in Mouza Haloki in a period of one year. As many as 125 blocks of ground plus three storey apartments, each comprising 32 residential units, will be built in the first phase. Mosques and other amenities will also be provided in the area. The meeting also decided to construct infrastructure including roads, water supply and sewerage system, side walks, water treatment plots and other networks on 8,500 kanals of land reserved for constructing 35,000 apartments and approved PC-1 amounting to Rs20 billion for this purpose. The meeting also approved the financial model proposed by Aslam Malik & Company, the financial consultant appointed for the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments Project, for making the construction of these apartments a viable project.