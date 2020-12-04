NAB approves inquiries against Dar, others

National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Executive Board Meeting was held at NAB Headquarters on Thursday which was chaired by Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations, Director General NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It is a yearlong policy of the NAB to share the details of EBM with the public which does not aim to hurt anyone as all inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations, which are not final. NAB decides to go ahead with the case after assessing the merits of the cases and after knowing the flip side of the coin.

The EBM accorded approval of filing 2 references in respective accountability courts.

The EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Asadullah Faiz, former director Estate Management, (CDA) Capital Development Authority, Shahid Murtaza Bukhari, former deputy director general Estate Management, CDA, Muhammad Arshad, DAO Estate Management to CDA, Maqbool Ahmed, former accounts officer Estate Management, CDA, Attaur Rehman, Saeedur Rehman, Munawar Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmed. The reference would be filed on accusation of illegally allotting a plot reserved for the clinic for commercial use, which inflicted national exchequer huge losses upto Rs 91.964 million.

The EBM approved filing of another corruption reference against AS Babar Hashmi, former ambassador, embassy of Pakistan at Sofia, Muhammad Tufail Qazi, former accountant Embassy of Pakistan, Sofia. They have been involved in misappropriation of embassy funds, thus causing millions of rupee losses to national exchequer.

The EBM also accorded approval for conducting three investigations against several persons including two investigations against Syed Talat Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer, Agricultural Development Bank

of Pakistan (ADBP) and others. EBM also authorized investigations against the officers/officials of Pakistan Sports Board regarding construction of Liaquat Gymnasium.

The EBM okayed conducting seven inquiries against various personalities including Ishaq Dar, former finance minister, Syed Mehdi Shah, former, chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Talat Mehmood, chief executive officer, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and others, officers/officials and others of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Malik Tanvir Aslam Awan, former member of provincial assembly, Punjab and others, Nimra Tanveer, Raheela Asghar, Asghar Nawaz, Messers Geo Masters, Private Limited, management of Geo Masters International, Limited and others.

The EBM authorized to refer ongoing investigation against Dr Manzoor Hussain, former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Government of Pakistan, officers, officials and others of the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Science and Technology for any appropriate action as per law.

The EBM accorded approval to transferring the sale issue of the building of Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action as per law.

The EBM authorized closing of ongoing inquiry regarding integrated resource management information system against CDA’s officers/ officials and others due to completion of the project by the relevant company and issuance of certification by CDA.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB chairman Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB was vigorously pursuing the policy of accountability for all policies. Foremost priority of the bureau is to eradicate corruption and make the country corruption free. NAB has deposited some Rs 466 billion in the national exchequer directly and indirectly after recovering from the corrupt elements. NAB’s performance had already been acknowledged by reputed national and international institutions, which is an honor for the NAB.

He said that NAB is a national institute for eradication of corruption. The NAB has no link with any political party, individual or group, but it has allegiance with the state of Pakistan only. He directly used all available resources to nab proclaimed offenders and absconders, so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice. He directed the concerned officers to conclude the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame as per law. The investigators and prosecutors should also pursue the cases vigorously in different courts with full preparations so that the corrupt could be punished as per law.