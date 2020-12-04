PDM is enemy to national development:Usman Buzdar

The journey of public service is continued with hard work and commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said PDM is an enemy to national development and this cabal is conspiring to weaken the economy. The CM asserted that the nefarious designs of the opposition, aiming at disrupting the development process, will not succeed. Demanding resignation from an elected prime minister is an illegal demand and the PDM should remember that Imran Khan will remain prime minister till 2023, he said. The people of Pakistan will again choose the PTI in the 2023’s elections and the conspirators will remain disappointed, he added.

The CM stated that holding public meetings during coronavirus is a political mistake as it would put the lives of the people in danger. Those who speak for the people should review their negative behaviour because no sensible person could think of the public meetings in the prevailing circumstances. The opposition is showing an attitude of duplexity, he said. It demanded strict lockdown in the first wave of coronavirus but now holding public meetings when the second wave is becoming threatful, he added. Those who are putting the lives of the people in danger cannot be sincere to the people and this selfish cabal has no regard for the masses. The government will take every step to protect the lives of the people because human lives’ protection is very important, he added.

Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM said the elements trying to spread chaos and confusion are following the enemy’s agenda. The frustrated opposition cannot deceive the people and the role of the PDM is against national interest, he said. Pakistan is going through a sensitive phase of its history and it’s time to promote unity instead of chaos. The CM advised the opposition to mend its way adding that the PDM’s meetings have remained unsuccessful. Now, this cabal should shun its anti-development politics, he said. He said the development work done in Punjab, during the last two years, has no resembles in the past. I am personally monitoring development projects of the backward areas and no one will be allowed to interrupt the journey of the public service, the CM added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the PDM should avoid holding meetings in the larger national interest as putting lives in danger is not a wise decision.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and discussed various matters.

The CM stated that serious steps have been taken by the incumbent government to overcome environmental pollution and pointed out that Clean and Green Pakistan program is a flagship initiative of the PTI. He emphasised that a clean atmosphere will be arranged for the coming generations and maintained that the political pollution promoted by the PDM will also be overcome. The CM said the opposition is responsible for political pollution but the people will not be deceived by the corrupt elements. The negative narrative of the opposition has been badly failed and the people have rejected the PDM in toto, he added.

Zartaj Gul said the CM Usman Buzdar has given a new identity to south Punjab by accelerating the pace of development. On the other hand, the Opposition is pursuing the personal agenda and the looters, that played havoc with the country, are now playing with the lives of the citizens.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the queen of Jati Umra and her political bondwomen are unnerved after the mini Multan meeting.

In a statement, she said the queen and her slaves are in a state of self-deception and fear while the darling prince is sitting-pretty. Those who staged political jugglery are soon going to become a laughing stock, she said. The recent BBC interview of international money launderer Ishaq Dar is self-evident about their falsehood and facts. Ishaq Dar spoke truth out of fear and Sharif’s politics has been exposed again, she added. Those who looted Pakistan for 30 long years are not leaders but looters and the 22 crore people can never forget the continued loot and plunder of the families of the prince and the queen. She advised the opposition to avoid spreading corona as the situation is going grave every passing day and the number of patients is increasing. 727 confirmed cases were reported and 25 died during the last 24 hours. The number of active patients is 19000 while 3091 have died, she added. Holding public meetings in this situation is enmity with the people but opposition is only interested in saving its looted money. The PDM lacks sanity and it should stop playing with the lives of the people, she further said.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected office-bearers of education reporters association and extended good wishes to them. He hoped that the new body will play its role to highlight the steps taken for the promotion of education.