PRCS, ECHO work hand in hand against coronavirus

A two-member delegation of European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) Thursday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters.

Bernard Jaspers Faijer, Head of Office Pakistan/Iran at European Union Humanitarian Aid Office, headed the delegation.

The ECHO has allocated €2 million to support the PRCS’ response to the pandemic under its Domestic Response Plan (DRP).

The response includes establishment of Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) within 15 days, initial screening, blood donation, provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), , mass awareness campaign through the Muhafiz Force of volunteers, collection/provision of cooked food to the vulnerable families during and after the lockdown, and WASH support.

The PRCS top brass, including Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Acting Secretary General Adeel Nawaz, Joint Director Operations Abaidullah Khan, Adviser Coordination and Transformation Col (r) Shahrukh gave a comprehensive briefing to the delegation on response to the pandemic under DRP.

Chairman Abrar ul Haq thanked the ECHO, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and its Movement Partners for their financial and technical support to the PRCS.

The chairman informed the delegation that the ECHO funds were being spent in a transparent way enabling the PRCS to save many precious human lives. He said over 2 million people had benefited from the Covid-19 emergency response so far.

The delegation was further informed that President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Ministry of Health had highly appreciated the PRCS’ anti-Covid response.

Bernard expressed satisfaction over the transparent use of funding by the PRCS and its ongoing response to the pandemic. He also praised the activities of Muhafiz Force and 1030 service.

After the briefing, Bernard interacted with the volunteers and asked them different questions related to their assigned responsibilities. He appreciated the working of volunteers and exhorted them to spare no effort to serve the humanity with commitment and dedication.

The delegation later visited the state-of-the art Rawalpindi Corona Care Hospital where Deputy Medical Superintendent gave a comprehensive presentation. After the briefing, the delegation went round various non-infected departments of the hospital and appreciated strict adherence to the health and security protocols and best care of patients.