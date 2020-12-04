IG Punjab reviews traffic management issues

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that further improvements in the performance of professional matters, upgradation of force welfare and training, immediate redressal of public issues have been sent to various government departments and the coordination and follow-up process for immediate approval of summaries should be further improved so that the process of approval of summaries can be completed soon.

He directed all the branch and unit heads to review the progress on all the summaries sent to the government departments for their affairs and remove the objections raised by the departments as soon as possible and return for approval and where necessary, they should personally talk to the concerned officers and ensure immediate approval of these summaries so that the process of resolving the problems and difficulties faced by the department and the force can be expedited.

He further said that out of the challan amount, legislation should be completed as soon as possible on the summary sent for the welfare and encouragement of traffic wardens and DIG Traffic should take all possible steps for effective follow up and approval of the summary as soon as possible?

He further said that the decision to set up District Arbitration Committees for resolving the minor issues of the citizens was a good move and therefore the office of the Law Minister should be kept in constant touch for the summary approval of the establishment of District Arbitration Committees. Additional IG Training should personally follow up for early approval of summaries sent by training branch.He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the police department held at the Central Police Office today.