TME achieves 100% online student attendance amid Covid-19

The Millennium Education (TME) has extended the access from the classroom environment to the learner’s home through ‘Connecting Classrooms’ via MATRIX – Learning Management System that has digitalized the learning processes for its students nationwide and will bridge any gaps among its stakeholders; the classroom, the teacher and the learner, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

Thousands of learners are attending online classes following a proper timetable across different campuses of The Millennium Education nationwide. Even by being confined to their homes, learners are passionate about learning and attending their online school regularly. TME has been successful in achieving 100% attendance through its teacher driven LMS online education; which is what an educational institution aims to achieve during such extraordinary times of global crises. Grasping student’s attention and ensuring they attend ONLINE school regularly is a big challenge. However, TME has been able to motivate its students to be regular by giving them access to their own LMS portal which details the provision of online virtual classroom functionality. Moreover, the user interface is extremely user-friendly where parents and learners are provided with grade and subject wise links to access online learning, study material, printable worksheets, classwork updates, reinforcement plans, virtual classrooms, tutorials, home-study updates, assessments records and e progress cards.

The Millennium Education has perpetually invested in promoting e-education and ubiquity of the provision to ensure ‘the learner’ and ‘the teacher’ is not at loss during any stage of the teaching and learning process.

The teachers of The Millennium Education have been equipped with 21st Century tools for teaching and learning and at this time of need, TME is ready to take the challenge of a providing a non-stop learning to its students through the inclusion of digitalization of the course and classroom. Special circumstances require special measures and adaptability from all key stakeholders including the parents, learners, teachers and the school administration. It is the responsibility of schools to adopt a more holistic approach and be prepared for such circumstances which hinder the course of regular schooling and impinges on the safety, wellbeing, health, hygiene and security of our learners.

The Millennium Education believes in the optimal utilization of technology to follow the best global practices. MATRIX is a cloud hosted, integrated, flexible and secure dynamic platform that allows Millennium Education to manage digital learning through web, anytime anywhere in the world. It establishes the connectivity between Campuses, Teachers, Millennials and Parents in a most effective manner.

The Millennium Education’s continuity in planning through leveraging online technology assets is a critical tool for preparedness. We believe if done well, the result will not only be a readiness for unforeseen situations, but also a greater acceptance of online learning.