Naval chief honoured awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ in Turkey

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Turkey, has been honoured with the military award of Turkish Armed Forces, ‘The Legion of Merit’ by Turkish Naval Forces (TNF) Commander Adnan Özbal at an impressive ceremony in Ankara. According to a statement issued here on Friday, Admiral Niazi was presented guard of honour upon arrival at TNF Headquarters. The naval chief was also given a detailed briefing on the Turkish navy. Admiral Niazi also held meetings with the Turkish naval chief, the defence minister and other high ranking officials and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector. Matters related to regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest were discussed. The CNS and Turkish military officials lauded each other’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Admiral Niazi also laid a floral wreath at Ataturk Mausoleum, Ankara, and signed the honour book.