Cane commissioner asks DCs to stop off the book purchases by mills

Sugar mills in Punjab are purchasing sugarcane from the growers on ‘off the book’ by violating the rules and regulations. The cane commissioner Punjab has directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to inspect the sugarcane procurement being carried out by the sugar mills in their respective localities to snub the practice of ‘off the book’ purchase. The ‘off the book’ purchases harm the provincial government financially. Some growers complained of ‘off the book’ purchases by the sugar millers or middlemen despite clear cut directives by the provincial government for keeping the accounts of all the sale and purchase. The cane commissioner has directed to take legal action against the millers violating the Punjab Sugar Factories Act 1950. The government has fixed the minimum price for 40 kilograms of sugarcane at Rs200 for the current crushing season. Earlier in the month of September, the government of Punjab mandated the sugar millers to carry out their transactions to sugarcane growers via banks in order to avoid complications that may lead to exploitation of the farmers.