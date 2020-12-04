Two die, 40 pass out after eating contaminated food

Two people died and over 40 villagers fainted after eating some poisonous food in village Bachal Soomro on Thursday near Kaloi Town of Tharparkar district. Those who died included a three-year-old girl and her brother after they reportedly ate contaminated food in the chehlum ceremony in the village.

Also, 40 villagers also fainted after vomiting and facing some other complications and over 20 of them were rushed to the hospitals of Mithi and Naukot towns. Duty doctors told reporters they were trying to save the lives of 10 serious patients after they were brought to the hospitals by their relatives.

The residents of Bachal Soomro village said that they ate the cooked rice during the Chehlum of three persons, who had also died some 40 days back by eating some contaminated food. They said that most of the villagers began to vomit after eating the cooked rice on Wednesday night in the village. The area people demanded the high-ups order the investigation into both incidents to ascertain the actual causes behind the deaths of as many five persons of the same Soomro community.