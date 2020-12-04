Sherry demands probe into gas shortage, LNG import delay

Slamming the government for gas shortage in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded that there should be a parliamentary inquiry over the delay in liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and gas shortage.

In a statement on Thursday, Sherry said, “As if our Rs2,253 circular debt was not enough, now due to Tabahi sarkar’s incompetence, our circular debt in the gas sector has reached a shocking figure of Rs350 billion”.

She said that Pakistan is already going through severe gas shortage and now the government will drop another bomb on people by increasing the gas price to pay for the circular debt. The only thing this government knows how to do, is to increase prices, she added.

Questioning the delay in LNG import, Rehman said the delay has already caused a great loss to the country. She said that gas demand is always high in winter and why arrangements were not made on time. Such casual behaviour from the government is just leading to one crisis after another. “Why was there a delay in the first place and now why is it being imported at such high rates?” she questioned.

“We are paying a high price for the ineptitude which this government often displays. Just the delay in LNG import has caused us a loss of Rs122 billion. Instead of focusing on making progressive economic policies, the government seems busy running anti-opposition campaigns,” she added.

The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate demanded that The government must be held accountable for this mismanagement.