IHC asks society to fulfil responsibility to stop Covid spread

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking compliance with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) across the country amid the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The high court had earlier reserved its verdict on the admissibility of the petition. Chief Justice Athar Minallah termed the petition non-maintainable during the hearing.

It was pleaded in the petition that an order be issued to stop political and religious gatherings in the country amid rising cases of Covid-19.

The chief justice questioned why the court should intervene if society cannot take responsibility for its actions, adding that every member of the society should play a role for protection from the coronavirus. “It is up to the executive to implement decisions,” the court observed.

The chief justice added that the petitioner should trust the parliament because “that is where the solution lay”. The parliament and the executive have to play their roles in tandem for protection from the novel coronavirus, the court said.