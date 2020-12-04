Govt to provide equal opportunities to special persons: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said on Thursday that the government is committed to providing equal education and employment opportunities to special persons in order to empower them.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the chief minister said that special persons are useful and active members of the society.

The chief minister said that the government is ensuring various measures for welfare of disabled people in which special quota included their education, training, health and employment.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3 to show solidarity with disabled persons. The theme this year is “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid-19 World”.