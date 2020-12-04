Govt taking steps to cope with Covid-19: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz has said that the government is taking effective steps to cope with the second wave of Covid-19.

In his tweets on Thursday, the information minister said that the world acknowledged the successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people during the first wave of the pandemic.

Referring to the intensity of the second wave and rising positive cases, the information minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that precautions must be taken seriously so that the lives and livelihoods of the people do not get affected.