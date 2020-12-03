Universities must help building disability-inclusive society: Dr Zakar

People with certain physical impairments are not disabled but they are differently abled and society must ensure their equal participation in the mainstream in a bid to achieve the sustainable development goals in true manners, said the Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar in his special message at the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Dr Zakar argued that universities played a key role in building egalitarian societies. He was of the view that the academia of the country must create awareness about the rights and respect of the differently abled persons.

“Instead of stigmatizing the disabled and making them do begging or grubby work, we should provide them opportunities to excel in line with their capabilities. In fact, such persons are more brave and resilient”, told the VC.

Dr Zakar, who himself is a renowned sociologist, urged the civil society to create a support fund for the different abled persons so that they could rise out of begging and dependence and make their own fortune. He hailed the Government of Punjab’s decision to reserve two percent quota for disabled in all government jobs and making education free for them.

He further told that the UO was lobbying the local influential and philanthropists to create a support fund for the differently abled persons in Okara and its surroundings.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO administration has ensured to build separate entrances for the disabled in every academic block and cafeteria along with provision of wheel chairs and other necessary equipment to make the mobility of such persons easy around the campus.