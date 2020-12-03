CHIEF OF THE NAVAL STAFF ADMIRAL MUHAMMAD AMJAD KHAN NIAZI CONFERRED WITH “LEGION OF MERIT OF THE TURKISH ARMED FORCES” AT TURKEY

​Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been conferred with “Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces” by Turkish Naval Forces Commander, Admiral Adnan OZBAL during his official visit to Turkey. The Naval Chief also called on Minister of National Defence, Turkish Armed Forces Commander, Turkish Naval Forces Commander and President of Defence Industries.

Upon his arrival at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was presented guard of honour and subsequently conferred with “Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces” by Turkish Naval Forces Commander in an impressive ceremony. Earlier during a meeting, both the dignitaries discussed the matters of naval collaboration and mutual interest aimed at further enhancing ties between the navies of two brotherly countries. The Naval Chief was also given comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Naval Forces.

Later, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Minister of National Defence Mr. Hulusi AKAR and Turkish Armed Forces Commander, General Yasar GULER at Turkish General Staff Headquarters, Ankara. The Naval Chief also called on President of Defence Industries Mr. Ismail DEMIR at Presidency of Defence Industries. Matters related to regional security, bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest were discussed. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi commended the role and contributions of Turkish Armed Forces for maintaining maritime peace and stability in the region. Earlier, the Admiral also laid floral wreath at ATATURK Mausoleum, Ankara and signed the Honour Book.

Turkish Dignitaries acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for maintaining maritime peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.