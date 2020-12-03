AIR CHIEF EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER THE SAD DEMISE OF MIR ZAFARULLAH KHAN JAMALI

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience. He also said that the contributions of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali for Pakistan will always be remembered.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali had served as the 15th prime minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

After resigning, Jamali pursued his passion for field hockey. In 2004, he became president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation and vowed to solve the problems facing by the Pakistan Hockey Federation and revive the Pakistan men’s national field hockey team.

In 2008, he resigned as its president after the national hockey team performed poorly at the Olympic Games. He remained a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2013 till 2018. In June 2018, he quit PML-N and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).