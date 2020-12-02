Rapid economic growth impossible sans facilitating business: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that all departments have the will to play their role in facilitating business, as rapid economic growth is not possible without it.

The minister said this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting at the Department of Industries, which was attended by Bao Rizwan, Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection, secretary environmental protection and other concerned officers.

Aslam further said that it is the vision of the Prime Minister to facilitate the business by eliminating unnecessary regulations.

Provincial Minister Bao Zwan said that modern reforms have been made in the department and a one-window facility has been provided.

The environment secretary said that the department would be brought on automation to ensure the provision of services to the people at home.

Separately, Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of the task force for price control to review the availability of essential items and their prices in the markets.

He directed a strict crackdown against those selling sugar at high prices and asked the administration to bring down the sugar price within 24 hours. It is intolerable that the sugar with an ex-mill rate of Rs77 per kg is being sold at Rs100 per kg. It is not the problem of supply and demand but the actual issue is implementation on notifying prices, he added.

He directed the administration to pro-actively perform and the shops involved in price-hike be sealed for an indefinite period of time. The concerned administration will be held accountable in case of any complaint of price-hike.

He said that ample supply of flour, sugar and other items has stabilised their prices but there are complaints of price-hike in some areas which should be resolved.

Additional secretary industries, commissioner and DC Lahore and officials of line departments attended the meeting while commissioners DCs and police officials participated through video link.