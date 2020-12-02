Jazz World becomes Pakistan’s largest local app with 7 million monthly active users

Jazz World, the self-care platform of Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, has crossed seven million monthly active users. This milestone cements Jazz World as the largest local app in Pakistan.

Jazz World is an online customer engagement platform that allows subscribers to check prepaid balance and postpaid bill, recharge their mobile balance, pay phone bills, and access usage history along with information on the best packages. The platform also allows users to submit complaints, buy SIMs, stream games, and receive information on seasonal content and discounts. Innovative new features include the ability to let users create their own preferred bundles, share balance with friends and family and save their credit/debit cards for ease of payments.

This is a translation of Jazz’s customer-centricity ambitions into a consistent, digital experience that allows subscribers timely and effective assistance with most of their account requirements. Jazz World’s popularity has played a critical role in maintaining the connection with, and confidence in, the Jazz brand, which today serves more than 64 million subscribers.