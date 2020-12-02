Shahid Afridi returns home from LPL due to personal emergency

KARACHI: Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has decided to return back to Pakistan from Sri Lanka, where he was leading Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL), inorder to attend to a personal emergency. The all-rounder announced the news on Twitter, while confirming that he would be back to represent the franchise after taking care of the situation back home. “Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best,” Afridi tweeted. Afridi had a great start with the bat in the tournament, scoring 58 runs off 23 balls, with the help of six maximums and three fours, in Gladiators’ season opener against Jaffna Stallions last Friday. However, the Gladiators are at the bottom of the points table and yet to open their account in the tournament, having lost all three of their games so far.