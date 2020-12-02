Lukaku double in 3-2 win at Glabdach keeps Inter hopes alive

MOENCHENGLADBACH: Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the second half to secure a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday and keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage alive with Group B still wide open with one round of games left. The Belgium international has proved a lifesaver for Inter, having also scored twice, including a last-minute equaliser, in their 2-2 draw with the Germans in Italy on the first matchday. Lukaku fired home for a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute at Borussia Park and tapped in his second goal nine minutes later to make it 3-1, with Inter now needing a win in their last group match against Shakhtar Donetsk to have any chance of advancing. Gladbach are top on eight points, one ahead of Shakhtar and Real Madrid after the Ukrainians earlier beat the visiting Spaniards 2-0. Inter are bottom on five. All four teams will battle to reach the last 16 on the final matchday.