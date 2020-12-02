Jones seals progress for depleted Liverpool with win over Ajax

LIVERPOOL: Teenager Curtis Jones grabbed a 58th-minute winner as an injury-hit Liverpool qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield on Tuesday. The victory ensured top spot in Group D for Juergen Klopp’s side with 12 points after rivals Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Midtjylland. Ajax, with seven points, are a point adrift of second-placed Atalanta and need victory over the Italians in their final group game to reach the last 16. As well as Jones, Klopp had another youngster to thank for their win as Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced a vital save in the final stages of his Champions League debut. Kelleher had been drafted in after first choice Alisson Becker became the latest addition to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list with a scan revealing a hamstring strain.