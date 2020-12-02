75 more die of Covid-19 in 24 hours: NCOC

The country witnessed the most single-day deaths due to Covid-19 since July 9 on Tuesday, as 75 people died in the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

The coronavirus situation in the country is deteriorating with the fatality rate also increasing rapidly across Pakistan. The country in the last 24 hours reported at least 2,829 new Covid-19 cases. According to the NCOC data, at least 35,197 people were tested, of whom 2,829 were diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus. The results take the country’s positivity rate to 8.04 percent.

So far, 8,166 people have succumbed to the virus in Pakistan. Meanwhile, 345,365 patients have recovered from the respiratory illness, of whom 2,079 have made a recovery in the last 24 hours. There are now 49,780 active cases in the country. The condition of 2,244 patients is reported critical in the country.

According to the NCOC data, the number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 175,642, 120,356 in Punjab, 47,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30,748 in Islamabad, 4,666 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6,982 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Balochistan reported that it has recorded 28 new coronavirus infections and one death by the disease in the last 24 hours. According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, 28 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in the province, bringing the total number of infected patients to 17,215. As many as 16,466 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while a total 169 deaths were recorded with one more death due to the deadly virus. “Two more persons detected coronavirus positive at educational institutions in 24 hours,” the health department stated. “Overall confirmed cases in Balochistan’s academic institutions have reached 1026,” the health department said. The province has 95 percent recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients, while four percent active cases, health department spokesperson had earlier stated.