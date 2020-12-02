Ellen Page comes out as transgender

Meet Elliot Page. The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, shared on Tuesday that he is transgender. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

The Oscar-nominated Juno alum, who currently stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, went on to detail the emotions he’s experiencing amid this deeply personal announcement.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page was also candid about his concerns and fears as a transgender person. “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

“To be clear,” he clarified, “I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

As a result, Page honed in on the horrific realities for members of the transgender community without mincing words in the process. “The statistics are staggering,” he wrote. “The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

He then followed with a call to action, noting his voice—and those of the transgender community—will never be silenced. “To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands,” the 33-year-old said. “You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40 percent of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Concluding his letter on an uplifting note, Page celebrated who he is. “I love that I am trans,” he wrote to his followers. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this.”

“All my love,” he signed, “Elliot.”

After releasing the statement, Page’s wife Emma Portner celebrated her partner. “I am so proud of @elliotpage,” Portner wrote on

Instagram. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Portner was joined by many more stars—and Netflix—who shared their support for Page. “So proud of our superhero!” the streaming service tweeted. “WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can’t wait to see you return in season 3!”

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said in a statement, “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.” As Miley Cyrus commented on Instagram, “Elliot rules!”