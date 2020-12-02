Punjab extends parole of Shahbaz, Hamza for 24 hours

The Punjab government on Wednesday granted an extension in the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for one day. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced this in a tweet, saying that the provincial government has approved the PML-N’s application of extension in the parole of the opposition leaders. “The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief minister earlier in the day to review the PML-N application. Earlier, the PML-N had submitted an application to the Punjab Home Department for extension in the parole period of its president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz. A large number of people want to come and condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with Shehbaz and Hamza, the application said, calling for extension in the parole period. CM Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole of both. They were released on a five-day parole period on November 27 (Friday) following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.