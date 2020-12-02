IG Punjab chairs a meeting on professional issues of Police National Volunteers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that a new standing order should be prepared within the limits of rules and ordinance to improve the professionalism of police national volunteers in which recruitment, uniform, rank and daily allowance /salary of national volunteers should be Included with detailed instructions.

He further said that electronic attendance of police national volunteers should be formulated in the new standing order while preparation of standing order and SOPs should be completed as soon as possible so that new recruitment of national volunteers could be completed in accordance with the newly issued standing order in future.

He further said that the detailed record of National Police Volunteers serving in all the districts of the province should be integrated with the Central Human Resource Management Information System of Punjab Police while it should be ensured that Police National Volunteers are being paid salary/ daily allowance through banks. He further said that the police national volunteers across the province should perform their duties only in uniform as per the approved design and the circle officers should go out in the field from time to time to check the working of the national volunteers.

He further said that in addition to the emergency duties of religious and national festivals, police national volunteers should also be used for traffic control on busy highways and places, while police should also use national volunteers effectively during Corona SOPs and smart lockdown duties. He further said that ASP or DSP Headquarters in all the districts should focus on monitoring the training, uniforms, fitness and working of PQR while DPOs also meet the circle officers on monthly basis and get updates on professional matters of police national volunteers. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of police national volunteers at the Central Police Office here today.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed the IG Punjab in detail about the total number of police national volunteers and other professional matters including duties. Giving instructions, IG Punjab said that national volunteers should be deployed for duty in the presence of police officer at all points including highways while bullet proof jackets should be provided to police national volunteers performing their duties at check posts.

No compromise should be made on height, breasts and quality of training in new recruits. He further said that DSP (PQR) posted in Central Police Office should visit all regions and districts and should prepare monitoring reports on the attendance and working of national volunteers and submit to him . Additional IG Establishment, Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and AIG Finance Dr. Shehzad Asif along with other officers were also present.