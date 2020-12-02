Shibli for enhancing Pak-China cooperation in media, culture

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz has emphasised on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of media and culture.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in the federal capital on Wednesday, the information minister called for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of film, which is one of the vital media to promote and project core values and cultural heritage of any society.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to expedite China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He also emphasised the need for highlighting the benefits of CPEC projects for the general public. He also proposed training of media personnel in light of modern media concepts.

Nong Rong said that Chinese side would extend all possible cooperation for enhancing media ties. He said that his country has plans to invite a Pakistani media delegation to visit different cities of China, once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. The ambassador also emphasised close coordination between media of the two countries to rebut negativities regarding CPEC projects.

Faraz, on this occasion, extended an invitation to his Chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan to explore avenues for furthering cooperation in the fields of media and information.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar could not answer the questions of British Anchor Stephen Sackur and got confused in the face of truth.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Faraz said that these people do not hesitate to even defame the country to defend their looting. The minister said the person who was an aide in a corrupt regime and destroyed the economy of the country is healthy for an interview but ill to face court.