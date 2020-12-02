Ashrafi thanks OIC for supporting Pakistan over Kashmir

Prime Minister’s representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday thanked OIC (The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) for extending unanimous support to Pakistan over Kashmir issue and categorically rejected the question of recognising Israel till resolution of Palestine issue.

Talking to media persons, Ashrafi who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, thanked OIC for negating the propaganda of vested interests that Kashmir was not on its agenda, adding that some 57 countries had supported Paksitan over Kashmir issue. The OIC declaration was testimony to successful foreign policy of the country.

He urged government and opposition to settle issue through dialogue. However dialogue was not possible on condition of impeding accountability of the corrupt, he added.

He urged the people to follow SOPs to contain the spread of covid-19. Country’s mosques were already observing SOPs as Pakistan was the only country in which mosques remained opened during the pandemic prevalance period, Ashrafi added.

He said that seminaries and Christian community representatives had agreed to strictly follow the SOPs for prevention of Covid-19 pandemic in their respective Christmas and other gatherings.

He said the government would firmly protect the finality of the prophethood and blasphemy laws. Religion should not be used for political purposes as some people were trying to create Libya like situation in the country, he added.

The Prime Minister has demanded enactment of international laws for impeding blasphemy.

Lauding the sacrifices of Pakistan Army, he said Pakistani nation had sacrificed over 80,000 lives.

He lauded Ulema and Mashaikh for extending cooperation to government, adding a decree had already been issued (by Ulema and scholars) in which they said that administering polio drops were not against Sharia and people should administer polio drops to their children.