Extraordinary measures needed to deter Coronavirus increase: Senator Rehman Malik

It is time of unity to take out the country from current challenges, PM should play role for creating national unity rather causing polarization.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that the committee has received several complaints from the general public regarding the non-admission of their patients in hospitals of Islamabad.

While addressing a press conference here today Wednesday via video link, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that the ratio of the rapid increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the country is highly worrisome and hence extraordinary precautionary measures should be taken to control its further spread. He said that the underlying diseases patients having multiple and complex health issues like Kidneys, heart, lungs, diabetics, cancer, etc. are not being admitted by the hospitals in Islamabad, whereas they need special medical care. He said that he was informed that even the patients with COVID19 requiring immediate support of oxygen and ventilators were also denied by the ICT hospitals and hospitals are complaining about lack of capacity. He said that in this regard he has written letters to Secretary Interior and Chief Commissioner Islamabad directing that all hospitals in ICT Islamabad may be directed to ensure admission of the underlying patients. He said that the ICT Administration, Islamabad should immediately create temporary beds facility for such patients without further loss of time to save their lives.

The Chairman Committee has also advised the government to procure vaccines on an urgent basis from all the available international sources on an SOS basis to safeguard the nation from COVID19. He has directed to take special care of police and public servants to save them from the second wave of COVID19 especially the police officials working and living in Police Lines. He said that a detailed meeting of the Committee will be scheduled soon for consideration of precautionary measures being taken by the Islamabad administration (ICT) to stop the potential spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in Islamabad.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that country is passing through a testing time as on one side it is facing the potential spread of Coronavirus and on the other hand threats are escalating at Southern and Western borders as India is always hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and in such a situation we need unity and collective wisdom to cope all challenges. He said that current political polarization is neither in favour of the people of Pakistan nor democracy. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to give up his ego and create national unity and consensus to combat coronavirus and other challenges.

Answering a question, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that government not to humiliate the opposition and the way police mistreated political leadership in Multan was condemnable. He expressed that police have the right to arrest but have no right to humiliate anyone, adding that the conduct with Gilani brothers was against the law and highly condemnable. He added that no law allowed the police to treat citizens or elected representatives in such away. He said that in a democratic system all political issues and differences are settled through dialogue rather than victimization and use of force. He said that as then-Interior Minister he had handled major political sit-ins and protests through political wisdom and dialogue.

On the occasion, Senator A. Rehman Malik felicitated the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party on party 53rd Foundation Day. He said that today on 2 December 1988 Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 2 December 1988 and became the first female Prime Minister in the history of Muslim Ummah.