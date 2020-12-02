IDP Pakistan receives overwhelming response

In a period of one month 10,000 students got registered and 45 leading international education institutions came together for IDP’s Study Abroad Virtual Expo, making it this year’s biggest education roadshow in Pakistan.

Students were able to join virtually from the comfort of their homes as well as external venues in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Students who joined IDP’s offices were able to receive trusted and expert guidance from IDP’s counselling teams on study abroad opportunities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, the USA, and the UK.

Mr. Humayun Bin Akram, Country Manager Pakistan, said the virtual roadshow allows students and their families to plan their next study steps with confidence and clarity.

“IDP Pakistan, as part of IDP’s global network, is providing guidance and support to Pakistani students along with providing the top of the line facilities in IDP IELTS test centres,” Mr. Bin Akram said“We are proud of our role in helping Pakistani youth to peruse for their international studies in their dream country and university”, he said.

IDP is a global leader in international education, with a history of more than 50 years in the industry and offices in over 40 countries. They are also the proud co-owners of the IELTS– recognized by 10,000 organizations worldwide – and can help book and prepare for it.