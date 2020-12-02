Rahul Roy ‘out of danger’, reveals brother-in-law

The ‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil for his next film ‘LAC: Live The Battle’.

The actor was airlifted to Srinagar and later rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

In an interview with E Times, Rahul Roy’s brother-in-law Romeer has said that finally the actor is out of danger and is responding well to the treatment. He said, “Rahul is now out of danger.”

Adding more, Romeer revealed that in fact, doctors have begun the speech and physiotherapy. He was earlier admitted to the Intensive Care Unit but is now shifted to a room

Adding more, Romeer revealed that in fact, doctors have begun the speech and physiotherapy. He was earlier admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but is now shifted to a room.

Rahul Roy was shooting for film “LAC: Live The Battle” at Kargil which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. It also stars ‘Bigg Boss 14’ former contestant Nishant Singh Malkani. Due to extreme weather conditions, he is believed to have suffered a stroke.

Rahul Roy became a household name with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture ‘Aashiqui. He was 22 when he made his debut in movies. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like “Junoon” and “Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee”.

He was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss season 1, back in 2006.