Soft target in Hard Talk

Familiar with pampered and soft interviews, former finance minister of the PML-N Ishaq Dar found it difficult to come up with calculated answers in the BBC’s HardTalk show. Arguably, it was a botched attempt to put up his case in front of the international audiences. He had to go to the program because the lack of options at home television for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority has banned his appearance in talk shows for his being an absconder from the court of law. So, when one has so much baggage on their shoulder, it becomes difficult for people like Dar to face a stern and well-prepared host like Stephen Sackur in an 20-minute programme. How would the audiences react when they hear from Mr Dar that he has been in London for three years for medical treatment? May he get well soon! Otherwise, he looked very hale and hearty displaying vigour to respond to the lethal valley of questions. Medical treatment in foreign hospitals is often a handy reason for the elite of the country to evade courts. Dar also tried to dispel the impression that his properties were clean and he had no money or properties abroad. Well, OK. He argued that his only residence in Lahore had been taken over by the ‘regime’. He did not explain that it has been done on court orders. We have seen a never-ending hunt for the money trails of so many people.

Dar was the first to fly abroad even during the rule of his own party, sensing the judicial arrangements in the works regarding his properties. The scions of the Sharif family followed him and now the two sons of Nawaz Sharif and one son of Shehbaz Sharif besides other family members are living in London in the company of Nawaz Sharif, who unbelievably staged ‘jailbreak’. The interview will haunt Dar for a long time. He alleged that so many people have been killed in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau. He should have provided details of the allegation. Clearly, Dar was trying to justify his escape from the judicial process. He should have admitted that his own rule has been using corruption rhetoric against their political opponents. The best advice for Dar is to come back to Pakistan where competent health professionals are available to treat him; best lawyers are available to fight his case; and friendly talks show hosts are available to raise his rating.