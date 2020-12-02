Ishaq Dar lied in BBC interview about his assets: PM Imran

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Ishaq Dar’s interview to the BBC on Monday was full of lies and that he was visibly stressed during the grilling from the interviewer.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly-elected Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet, the Prime Minister said that he has known Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for 40 years. Allah punished both of them and now they are running off to London and Dubai to save their ill-gotten wealth. They are holding rallies to save their loot despite the resurging pandemic.

Dar, who is banned by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) from TV interviews in Pakistan after he was declared an absconder by the court, appeared on a 20-odd minute episode of the BBC show that was recorded in the United Kingdom.

Sackur pushed Dar for answers relating to the number of properties he owns and why he and Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan.

While Dar maintained that his tax records are clear and all tax matters have been reported by him, the host asked him repeatedly how many properties he and his family own. “It’s all declared in my tax returns. Everything is accounted for.”